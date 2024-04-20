J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.08. 2,971,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,102. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

