Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $698,325,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.36. 185,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

