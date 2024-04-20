Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Shell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 402,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Shell by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.07. 5,567,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.