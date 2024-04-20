Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. 610,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,256. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

