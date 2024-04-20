Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.37. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

