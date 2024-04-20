Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

BATS:FLQM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.93. 62,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $272.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

