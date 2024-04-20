iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38. 232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.