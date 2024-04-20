Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,442 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $214.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,719. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

