Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 2.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 11,303,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 43,033,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.