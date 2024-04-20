Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Head to Head Contrast

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43% Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Prologis and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prologis and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 3 9 1 2.85 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $137.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Bimini Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.02 billion 11.93 $3.06 billion $3.42 30.26 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.48 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -1.67

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Bimini Capital Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

