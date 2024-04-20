Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.