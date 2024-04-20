Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.