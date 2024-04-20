GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 1,014,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,100,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,287 shares of company stock valued at $16,328,105. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

