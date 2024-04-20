Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.53 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Capital stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 million, a PE ratio of 687.50 and a beta of -0.08. Vector Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.11.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

