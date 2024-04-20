Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.53 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vector Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Vector Capital stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 million, a PE ratio of 687.50 and a beta of -0.08. Vector Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.11.
About Vector Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Capital
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.