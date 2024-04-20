Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $128,210.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

