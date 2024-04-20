LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,529,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 1,413,377 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

