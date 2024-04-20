Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,478 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

