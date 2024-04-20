Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.35.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$19.58 on Friday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9504792 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

