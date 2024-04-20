Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 117.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

