EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $188.36 Average PT from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

