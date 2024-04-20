Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,288,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.47 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

