Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

