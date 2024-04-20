American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $239.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.