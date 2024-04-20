American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:ARL opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $239.02 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.