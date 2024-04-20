The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

