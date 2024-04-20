The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
DXYN stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
