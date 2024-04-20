Insider Buying: CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Buys £22,900 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Armour purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £22,900 ($28,507.41).

Craig Armour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Craig Armour purchased 3,000 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £13,380 ($16,656.29).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTPE opened at GBX 456.50 ($5.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 534 ($6.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 452.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 454.40.

CT Private Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About CT Private Equity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.