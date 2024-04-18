Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,738 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $117,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,149,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,098,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 162,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 15,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 695,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $76,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. 2,161,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,612. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

