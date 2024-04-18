Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.23. 79,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

