Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,995. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $551.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

