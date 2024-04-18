Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 44,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 565% compared to the average daily volume of 6,656 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Grab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Barclays cut their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 28,756,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,555,010. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

