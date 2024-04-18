Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Critical Contrast

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -14,337.62% -121.69% -97.91% Invivyd N/A -76.97% -67.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Invivyd 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Invivyd has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 370.26%. Given Invivyd’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Invivyd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $200,000.00 114.02 -$28.96 million ($0.60) -0.76 Invivyd N/A N/A -$198.64 million ($1.81) -1.32

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Invivyd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invivyd beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

