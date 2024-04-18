Comparing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBI and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $7.39 billion 0.88 $259.00 million $2.04 11.58 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.23 $54.01 million $2.07 7.11

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SBI and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 7.39% 4.95% 0.37% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.73% 2.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SBI and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than SBI.

Risk and Volatility

SBI has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats SBI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

