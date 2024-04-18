Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 5.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $318,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $7,366,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

