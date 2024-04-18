Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041,276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,058 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.89% of Autodesk worth $983,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.38. 2,177,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,322. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average of $235.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,231 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.