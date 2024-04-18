Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Insider Buys C$349,650.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 388,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$349,650.00.

Shares of CVE DSV traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.33. The company had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

