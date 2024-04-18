Federated Hermes Inc. Has $293.95 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,806 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.37% of Entergy worth $293,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.08. 407,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

