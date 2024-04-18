OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 349 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,561,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,382,000 after purchasing an additional 333,502 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 313,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $368.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

