OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 349 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,561,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,382,000 after purchasing an additional 333,502 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 313,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.