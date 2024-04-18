Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 628.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

