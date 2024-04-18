DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.