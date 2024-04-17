Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.17

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.17 and last traded at $108.63, with a volume of 73198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 1,842.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

