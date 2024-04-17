BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on BP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP
BP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,243. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
BP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
