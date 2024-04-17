BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

BP Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 32.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,243. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.