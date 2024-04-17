Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,749. Costamare has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

