Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Up 2.9%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 974,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,896,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

