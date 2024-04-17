KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $33.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1,295.92. The stock had a trading volume of 945,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,281.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

