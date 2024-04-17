Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,712,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1,325.05. 282,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,114.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,281.09.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

