Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,496 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on WRK

WestRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.