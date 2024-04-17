Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 6,200 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Five9 comprises approximately 17.4% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15,920.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 366,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,231. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

