Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST stock remained flat at $50.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 79,072 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

