EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

EnGold Mines Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

About EnGold Mines

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

