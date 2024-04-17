Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,977,000 after buying an additional 1,857,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after buying an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,656,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 314,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.53.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

