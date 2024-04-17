Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. 1,073,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

