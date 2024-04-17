Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. On average, analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0056992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

In other Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. 109.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.